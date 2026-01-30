Some Prince George's County residents still snowed in as plows fail to clear side streets

The Brief Residents in Prince George's County are still digging out of the snow and ice. Some who spoke with FOX 5 say they hadn't seen plows for the first time until Thursday. As the bitter cold temperatures persist, cleanup is still difficult across many parts of the region.



Frustration is still piling up in Prince George’s County, days after county leaders insisted that most neighborhood streets would be passable.

Some residents say they’re snowed in, stuck waiting for plows that never showed up.

What's happening:

Snow and ice are still coating side streets in neighborhoods across the area.

"We definitely, from Sunday after the storm to today, it’s been me and the neighbors," Glen Dale resident Anthony Edwards told FOX 5 as he continued efforts to dig out. "It has been really tough."

"You can’t get a big piece at a time, you can just chip at it and I’m not as young as I used to be, so I can’t stay out here that long," neighbor Dale Douglas added.

FOX 5 arrived in the Glen Dale neighborhood around 2 p.m. on Thursday, and about 15 minutes later, a county plow truck came through, apparently for the first time since the snowstorm, according to residents.

The plow truck’s so-called debut on this snowy and icy neighborhood street came after FOX 5 reached out to county leaders to get answers for residents.

The county asked FOX 5 where we were, and minutes later, the plow truck appeared. But leaders insist plow trucks had already come through.

What they're saying:

Similar sagas are reportedly playing out across Prince George’s County.

"What we’ve been faced with are the icy conditions. Our residential streets. At the beginning of our shift, we were at 80-percent passable… the goal was over 90-percent and I know we’re going to meet that goal," Deputy Director Oluseyi Olugbenle, Department of Public Works, Prince George’s County.