Some DMV churches stepping up security for Easter Sunday

The Brief Some churches across the DMV are upping security ahead of the Easter weekend. FOX 5 spoke with several pastors on Friday who say they are expecting more parishioners than usual this Easter Sunday.



Security teams are discussing strategies to make sure worshipers are safe during services.

What they're saying:

Easter Sunday is what one pastor described as the "Super Bowl Sunday" for churches nationwide and there are security measures in place at many churches across our region, including at Grace Church in Dumfries.

"We have a tremendous ministry, security team, every Sunday. They are on site so they’ll be throughout the building. We will have our 8:30 a.m. and our 10:30 a.m. services. We will have some overflow parking as well as some overflow seating so I recommend you get there about 15 minutes early," said Bishop Derek Grier with Grace Church.

In some cases, security this Sunday may include police in plain clothes, uniformed officers and private security, plus the church’s security team.

Prince William County police tell FOX 5 they’re monitoring but so far have no indications of any issues.

Why you should care:

Police and security will be monitoring every aspect of the worship services. Many churches partner with area police departments for security and traffic control in addition to private security and church security teams manning the entrances and exits.

Grace Church’s Bishop Derek Grier says he’s expecting 4,000 worshipers this Easter Sunday for his sermon.

By most accounts, the pastors who spoke with FOX 5 say they will also be streaming their service.