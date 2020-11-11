Some DC university students will face stringent COVID-19 requirements after Thanksgiving

Despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, students at George Washington University in D.C. are expected to return to the classroom after Thanksgiving.

After months of decline, the District saw an overnight surge in cases with 206 – its highest one-day total since May.

And that figure arrives just a couple of weeks before families will gather for Thanksgiving.

Nevertheless, Mayor Muriel Bowser says George Washington – and all of the District’s schools – are operating in lockstep with city officials.

The mayor’s office says George Washington’s plan will fit within District guidelines.

The university says that all students who will be traveling to restricted areas will have to take two COVID-19 tests with negative tests upon arrival.

The George Washington University (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition, every student living on campus or students approved to be on campus must test weekly.

The students who talked to FOX 5 said they are cognizant of the rules they’re expected to follow.

“Just because we have the coronavirus and everything like that doesn’t stop the students from being free oy anybody. If you go here if you love it here any kind of way you do it just make sure you do the best thing for you. But make sure you respect the protocols and the guidelines,” one student said.

On Wednesday, Maryland turned back the clock on its reopening plan by reducing indoor capacity to 50 percent, and reducing social gatherings to 25 people.

Bowser says the District has never left phase 2, and that the administration feels that other jurisdictions are beginning to fall back in line with D.C.’s restrictions.

Bowser says that at this time, she has no intention of rolling back the reopening process.

