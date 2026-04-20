Some DC Ticketmaster customers could get refunds in $9.9 million settlement, AG Says

The Brief D.C.'s Attorney General says Live Nation Entertainment will pay $9.9 million and change its ticketing practices. Now, some customers in Washington, D.C., who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster may be eligible for money back. The settlement comes after allegations that the company advertised low ticket prices upfront, only to reveal mandatory fees later in the checkout process.



Some customers in Washington, D.C., who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster may be eligible for a refund under a major consumer protection settlement announced by the District’s attorney general.

Attorney General Brian Schwalb said Live Nation Entertainment will pay $9.9 million and change its ticketing practices after an investigation into what officials described as misleading pricing tactics that affected consumers for years.

The settlement stems from allegations that the company advertised low ticket prices upfront, only to reveal mandatory fees later in the checkout process.

What the District found:

According to the Office of the Attorney General, investigators found that from 2015 until May 2025, Ticketmaster displayed initial ticket prices that did not include required fees, causing totals to rise later during checkout.

The investigation also found the company allegedly failed to clearly explain certain charges, including what some fees were for and who benefited from them.

Officials further alleged consumers were shown pressure messages such as "tickets are selling fast" or prompts urging them to buy immediately, even when those warnings may not have reflected actual demand.

What changes are being made:

Under the settlement, Live Nation and Ticketmaster agreed to continue displaying full ticket prices — including mandatory fees — upfront throughout the purchasing process.

The company has also updated disclosures explaining the purpose of different fees.

Beth Mellen, deputy attorney general for public advocacy, said consumers deserve transparency when making purchases.

"Consumers should pay the price that they see, and they should see the price that they have to pay," Mellen said. "This is true of any business and any consumer in the District."

She added that hidden or unclear fees were a central issue in the case.

"Consumers in D.C. have the right to full information about any fee that’s being charged," Mellen said.

Mixed reaction from residents:

Some local residents welcomed the settlement and the possibility of refunds.

"More money in people’s pockets is always a good thing," said Victoria Roman. "Life is expensive. Surviving is hard."

Others questioned whether the changes go far enough.

"I know they’re changing the way they’re doing it, but are they still going to have the fees?" said Doug Owens. "If they’re not getting rid of the fees, which are exorbitant, what’s the point?"

Who gets money back?:

The biggest question now is who qualifies for refunds — and how much they may receive.

The attorney general’s office says details about eligibility and the claims process are expected in the coming months. Consumers who used Ticketmaster or Live Nation are encouraged to watch their email for updates and possible next steps.