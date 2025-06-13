The Brief Soldiers kicked off celebrations with the Army Birthday Run. The event honors the Army's 250th birthday, marking a milestone for the nation’s oldest military branch. Run is an annual Army Birthday tradition.



Soldiers gathered Friday morning for the annual Army Birthday Run at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, marking the lead-up to Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C.

The event celebrates the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, honoring the nation's oldest military branch.

Soldiers mark Army birthday

Participants had the option to run or walk as part of the tradition, which carries special significance this year.

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was expected to deliver remarks before the run. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer, may also be in attendance.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Soldiers take part in annual Army Birthday Run ahead of military parade