Social media creator charged with setting fire to Maryland property, making false 911 call

The Brief A social media creator is facing multiple charges after setting fire to a vacant commercial property and making a false 911 call in Charles County, Maryland. The suspect was arrested on similar charges just a week prior.



A social media creator has been arrested and charged with setting fire to a vacant commercial property and making a false 911 call in Charles County, Maryland.

Joshua Christian-Stanley Jackson is facing charges of second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property, and making a false 911 call.

Jackson was arrested on Friday, February 28, in Charles County and arrested on Wednesday, March 5, in St. Mary's County on nearly identical charges.

Authorities determined that Jackson was responsible for setting fire to the exterior of a vacant home located on Maddox Road in Chaptico on February 14, 2025, just before 11:00 p.m. Deputy State Fire Marshals discovered Jackson had been the reporting party for the incident.

It was also determined that Jackson made a false 911 call to report a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in Hollywood late last year. This call was determined to be unfounded. Jackson made the false report to position himself to record emergency responders as they attended to the scene. He later monetized the footage by posting it on multiple social media pages.