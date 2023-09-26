So Long, Farewell: Secure your ticket to Panda Palooza at the Smithsonian National Zoo

Panda Palooza has arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo and will run through October 1st. The event commemorates a final farewell to three pandas currently living at the zoo- Tian Tian, Xiao Qi Ji, and Mei Xiang before they return home to China.

Throughout this nine-day event, there will be many ways to celebrate these Pandas, such as arts and crafts, art galleries, yoga, live music on the main stage by Lion Tiger Hill, and many more free events.

In addition to these exciting events, there will also be a free screening of "Kung Fu Panda" on September 23, 24, 30, and October 1st at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and a free screening of "The Miracle Panda" on September 23,24,30, and October 1st at 1:00 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Visitor Center Theater.

Free entry passes are required for all guests and can be found on the Smithsonian National Zoo's website. Passes are released at 12 a.m. one week, one day, and the morning of the day you plan to attend Panda Palooza.

Panda Palooza is the perfect event to engage audiences of all ages to learn about pandas, culture, and the importance of wildlife conservation. Food and beverage vendors, courtesy of the Embassy of The People`s Republic of China will offer many Panda themed treats at the event for people of all ages to enjoy.