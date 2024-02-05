Snowmageddon 2010: DC region's unprecedented snowfall struck 14 years ago

Where were you 14 years ago today when Snowmageddon struck?

The strong Nor'easter brought blizzard conditions and record amounts of snow to Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia during a two-day span from February 5 to February 6, 2010.

Snow began falling on the afternoon of the fifth, becoming heavy by the evening hours, and continuing at between one and two inches per hour into the morning on the sixth before ending in the late afternoon.

The storm forced all area airports to close and made roads impassable. It knocked out power service to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the D.C. area. The Federal government was closed for nearly a week. Schools across the region closed for more than a week. States of emergency were declared in Maryland and Virginia.

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Scenes from Snowmageddon, an unprecedented winter storm that brought record amounts of snow to Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia during a two-day span from February 5 to February 6, 2010.

Most of the area saw between 20 and 30 inches of snow with some locations recording more than three feet before it was all said and done!

The storm totals broke all-time records, with Dulles International Airport recording 32.4 inches, Baltimore Washington Thurgood International Airport reporting 24.8 inches, and Reagan National Airport getting 17.8 inches.

Other unprecedented totals included 38.3 inches in Elkridge, Howard County, 34.5 inches in Leesburg, Loudoun County, and 27.5 inches at American University in the District.

Snow blankets the White House south grounds during a blizzard Feb. 6, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Feb. 6, 2010 "Another snowstorm blanketed Washington for the second time in a few days. Because it was a Saturday, I hung around the White House thinking that the President might venture out in the snow with his daughters. Here they are playing in th Expand

The entire month of February 2010 was highlighted by unprecedented snowfall that broke all-time records for monthly and seasonal totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Just a few days earlier, the first snowstorm dumped between four and six inches of snow across the region. A few days later – more snow!

Monthly totals for February 2010 were 46.1 inches at Dulles International Airport, 49.7 inches at Baltimore Washington Thurgood International Airport, and 32.1 inches at Reagan National Airport.