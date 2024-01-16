Snowball fight takes over National Mall after 2 years of no snow

The D.C. area saw its first significant snowfall in years, resulting in school closures, creating the perfect storm for a snowball fight, "Battle of Snowpenheimer."

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about a last-minute snowball fight. The fight is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on the grass between the National Gallery and the Air & Space Museum.

The event is expected to last for two hours. Our FOX 5 Bob Barnard is on the scene and ready to join a team if needed.

The Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions are closed Tuesday after the D.C. area saw its first significant snowfall in years.

Most of the Washington, D.C. region saw between two and four inches of accumulation from Monday into Tuesday after the first significant snowfall in about two years.