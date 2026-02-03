Snow and ice still disrupting Prince George’s County schools

The Brief County survey found widespread snow and ice. PGCPS says many neighborhoods remain unsafe for travel. No timeline yet for students returning to classrooms.



Prince George’s County leaders say an aerial survey conducted Monday showed widespread snow and ice still coating neighborhoods, a key reason why county schools remain closed on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officials say conditions across many communities are still too unsafe for students, staff and bus drivers. Crews have made progress clearing school parking lots and entrances, but icy neighborhood streets and sidewalks remain the biggest obstacle.

Many schools sit on narrow residential roads with tight turns where ice continues to linger. That’s especially critical, officials say, because more than 40,000 students walk to school each day and more than 1,000 buses travel countywide.

The district is finalizing a formal virtual‑learning plan. Until then, grade‑level instructional materials are available online starting Tuesday. Some people we spoke with say the move is too little, too late, blaming the district for not being better prepared.

There’s still no word on when students might return to classrooms.