The D.C. region could see some snow flurries as a fast-moving clipper system moves across the area overnight into Wednesday morning.

The clipper is expected to approach during the evening hours Tuesday, bringing the chance of scattered showers.

Snow flurries possible in DC area as fast-moving clipper system moves through

The rain could mix with some snowflakes later in the evening and overnight. By the morning hours Wednesday, any snow showers or flurries will likely end as the system moves out of the region.

Winter Weather Advisories are up for some areas of Garrett County in western Maryland, Western Highland County in Virginia, as well as parts of West Virginia where some accumulations are expected.

How much snow are we looking at in the D.C. metro area? FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says he expects lots of zeros on the snow total map after tomorrow and that we should not expect any accumulation from the weather system in the nation's capital.

Skies will clear into the afternoon hours on Wednesday with some broken showers possible. Expect a breezy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

A chilly day Thursday with high temperatures back in the 40s. Sun, clouds, and some fog possible Friday with highs in the 50s.

The weekend starts dry and mild with thunderstorms possible on Sunday.

