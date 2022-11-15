Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region

Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations through the evening. The D.C. region can expect to see rain into the afternoon and tonight.

Chilly temperatures are only expected to ready the upper-40 Tuesday.

The FOX 5 Weather Team recently released their 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook and said no major blizzards are expected but above normal snowfall is possible across the D.C. region.