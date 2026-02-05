Snow-blocked lanes continue to make commutes difficult across DC area

The Brief Drivers across the DC area are frustrated as streets remain covered in snow and ice. The morning and evening commutes for residents around the DMV have been a nightmare for days. People we've been speaking to tell us they've had enough.



Nearly two weeks after D.C.’s big winter snowstorm, many streets are still hard to navigate and the "snowcrete" is causing frustration.

Tough commutes:

Lanes are partially blocked by snow, cars are still stuck on side streets, and the bitter cold temperatures aren’t helping anyone dig out.

Officials say the consistently sub-freezing temperatures have made the clearing time-consuming and difficult.

"We've been in constant operations for this storm working day and night. At this point, we're dealing with a lot of ice piles and that's a matter of loading them up in front loaders and Bobcats and removing them from some of the roadways, and that takes some time. Warmer temperatures would be ideal, but we don't have that yet. So we're working as quickly and as safely as we can," said Maryland State Highway Administrator Shantee Felix said.

What they're saying:

"D.C. is pretty bad. The lanes are impossible to pass, or you're too far over to the right and you can't get into the left lane," one driver told FOX 5.

"They're trying their best, but it's going to continue to cause problems for the commutes for however long this stuff melts," another said.

One person said, to put it simply: "It's horrible. It's dangerous."

Dig deeper:

In some parts of our region, trash has been piling up.

All this snow is making it difficult for garbage crews to do their collections.

Officials in charge keep asking for our patience, but that's clearly running out for many people.

"It's ridiculous, actually. Can you imagine what would happen if we were in a national crisis?" one resident said.

As for stranded or abandoned cars like this that are adding to the mix of frustrations... we're not sure why it's still here.