‘SNL’ lays into Biden for recent missteps

This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" poked fun at President Biden -- about his stumbles on the stairs leading to Air Force One and on last week's first news conference since taking office.

"This week kinda felt like Biden on those stairs," Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost joked about recent events while showing a photo of Biden tripping on the stairs at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland prior to a flight to Atlanta.

Jost also applauded Biden about "how well he breakdanced," as a repeating video of the fall played to 1990s song "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)."

Fellow co-host Michael Che gave a "shoutout to Fixodent" after noting Biden's news conference lasted more than an hour.

"At the press conference, President Biden was asked if he plans to run for reelection in 2024," Che said in a setup, "which is probably the nicest way to ask him if he plans to be alive in three years."

The show also repeatedly joked about the "cheat sheets" Biden was seen using during his appearance before reporters, first with a graphic on Weekend Update that showed a notecard that said "You=Joe Biden."

"SNL" also couldn't help but reminisce about some of former President Trump's infamous speech notes like the one that read "I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo," related to his first impeachment, which Jost said sounded like rap lyrics from "Legally Blonde: The Musical."

Earlier, in a sketch where the president attended a Passover Seder hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and her husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short), Biden (Alex Moffat) spoke about the critics who didn’t think he was "mentally prepared enough" for the news conference.

"I think I proved them all wrong," he read slowly from a notecard.

Harris also thanked Biden in the sketch for the opportunity to head the new administration's response to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Such a fun, solvable problem," she said unconvincingly.