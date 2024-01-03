SNAP benefit increase approved after legal pressure in DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's Office is now set to fund an increase in SNAP benefits, according to the director of the D.C. Department of Human Services and Legal Aid DC.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, DHS Director Laura Zeilinger said the agency will move forward with implementing the temporary SNAP increase.

"Due to major budget shortfalls and workload pressures, in November I advised the Mayor that it is in the best interest of residents to prioritize sustaining vital human services programs, over administering a new temporary local SNAP supplement. While fiscal and administrative pressures still exist, this evening I advised the Mayor that DHS will make this program work while we attempt to solve ongoing challenges," the statement reads.

Related article

Legal Aid D.C. was planning to file a lawsuit on Thursday over the withholding of $39.6 million in food assistance from over 140,000 low-income District residents.

"For Legal Aid’s clients, full implementation of the increased SNAP benefits isn’t about politics – it’s about putting food on the table," said Vikram Swaruup, executive director of Legal Aid DC. "We are deeply grateful to Legal Aid’s clients who were willing to go to court tomorrow to vindicate the rights of their neighbors to be treated fairly by the Administration. It should not have taken the threat of a lawsuit for the Administration to follow the law and help families who need it, but we are glad they have committed to beginning that process. We will need to hear much more about how the Administration plans to fully and promptly implement this policy, and we will continue to zealously advocate for the rights of our clients in that process."

The D.C. Council appropriated money to boost SNAP benefits from Jan. 1 until Sept. 30.

Related article

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis-George commented on the news via X on Wednesday evening.

"This is a victory for the thousands of families, children, seniors, and people with disabilities in D.C. who depend on SNAP to get by," she posted. "It should not have taken a fight, but people are always worth fighting for. Now we need DHS to get this funding out the door as soon as possible."

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says one in five D.C. residents used SNAP in Fiscal Year 2022. They also estimated the average benefit to be around $188 a month in 2023.

FOX 5 has reached out to the mayor's office for a comment on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.