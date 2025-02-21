Smoke pours from manhole in Dupont Circle area, streets closed
WASHINGTON - Fire department activity in the Dupont Circle area of Washington, D.C., led to street closures on Friday morning.
Officials closed westbound M Street between 20th and 21st Streets, and southbound 21st Street between L and M Streets. Images from the scene show smoke pouring from a manhole as crews investigated.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.
The Source: FOX 5 DC and DC Fire and EMS