Expand / Collapse search

Smoke pours from manhole in Dupont Circle area, streets closed

By
Updated  February 21, 2025 9:30am EST
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Fire department activity in the Dupont Circle area of Washington, D.C., led to street closures on Friday morning.

Officials closed westbound M Street between 20th and 21st Streets, and southbound 21st Street between L and M Streets. Images from the scene show smoke pouring from a manhole as crews investigated.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.

Smoke pours from manhole in Dupont Circle area, streets closed

The Source: FOX 5 DC and DC Fire and EMS 

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Fire and EMS