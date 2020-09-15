Expand / Collapse search

Smoke pollution from West Coast wildfires brings hazy skies to DC region

FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - When you look up do you see a haze in sky? Here's why!

Wildfires raging in California and across the Pacific Northwest have brought a smoky haze to our skies in the D.C. region.

The overcast skies will probably stay with us for much of the day, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

