Smoke pollution from West Coast wildfires brings hazy skies to DC region
WASHINGTON - When you look up do you see a haze in sky? Here's why!
Wildfires raging in California and across the Pacific Northwest have brought a smoky haze to our skies in the D.C. region.
The overcast skies will probably stay with us for much of the day, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.
