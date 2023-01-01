Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police

Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.

Investigators say no shots were fired during the incident.

Fairfax County Police tweeted a picture of a male suspect wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.

