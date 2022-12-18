Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police

A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after a wild chase through Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night.

Authorities in Fairfax County found a stolen handgun on the teenage suspect who is apparently already a convicted felon. The teen is one of two people who were arrested Sunday in connection to the incident inside the mall. The other man, police say, has been released, and one suspect remains at large.

The chaotic scene unfolded when an off-duty officer spotted three people they say were suspected in an Arlington robbery and pursued them on foot through the mall.

The chase caused panic among shoppers who were evacuated from the building.

Police say no shots were fired. Investigators say one firearm was recovered during the pursuit.