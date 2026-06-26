A small plane made a safe landing at Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg on Friday after the pilot reported possible trouble with the aircraft’s landing gear, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Spokesperson Pete Piringer said first responders were alerted shortly after 11 a.m. to a report of a plane experiencing landing gear issues. Crews staged at the airpark while the pilot circled overhead.

Small plane lands safely at Montgomery County Airpark after landing gear concern (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

The plane touched down around 11:45 a.m. with its landing gear intact, Piringer said. No injuries were reported.

Road and air traffic in the area experienced delays but were expected to return to normal as operations resumed.

A small plane en route from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County Airpark crashed earlier this month in Bowie, killing all three people aboard.