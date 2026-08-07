Freedom 250 Grand Prix Traffic Changes: What you need to know

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is two weeks away, and D.C. drivers are already feeling the early impacts of race preparations. The 1.7‑mile IndyCar course will run through downtown Washington, and crews are busy along Pennsylvania Avenue, where portions of the track are taking shape.

Nightly rolling road closures began Aug. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., including stretches of Pennsylvania Avenue. When roads reopen, drivers are cautioned that travel lanes will be reduced.

Organizers recently expanded the route to 147 laps through the National Mall to create a full 250‑mile event. The course features seven turns and an additional pit stop, with 27 race cars expected to reach speeds up to 185 mph past monuments and museums.

RELATED: Freedom 250 Grand Prix extended to 250 miles to honor America’s 250th birthday

Crews are welding down more than 220 manhole covers and installing 1,800 walls to ring the track. Organizers are covering most of the road work and improvements.

The National Gallery of Art and Smithsonian museums reviewed whether vibrations from the race could affect their collections. A museum spokesperson said measures are being taken to mitigate any impact, but only out of an abundance of caution.

RELATED: Freedom 250 Grand Prix to impact traffic, museums, and more

Complete Freedom 250 Grand Prix Of Washington, DC Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

Thursday, August 6, 2026

On Saturday, August 22, 2026 and Sunday, August 23, 2026, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, DC will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with the buildout and the security requirements for this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.



For the map of these road closures, visit the official Washington, DC 250 webpage, linked here.

From Monday, July 22, 2026, through Thursday, August 14, 2026, and Monday, August 24, 2026 through Thursday, September 3, 2026, parking lanes, curb lanes, and partial travel lanes will be closed along city streets to assist with the buildout and breakdown of the event. The roadways will remain open, but motorists should be aware of the reduced parking and travel lanes during this time.

From Sunday, July 12, 2026, through Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking.

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

From Monday, July 20, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic. Local traffic for deliveries or employee access to the museums will be permitted during this time period.

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

From Saturday, August 1, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

During the following dates, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., the following roadways will be closed. The roadway will reopen after 6:00 a.m. on the following day, but motorists should expect a reduced number of travel lanes in these areas upon reopening.

Saturday, August 1st – 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Sunday, August 2nd – 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Monday, August 3rd – 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Tuesday, August 4th – 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Friday, August 7th – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Saturday, August 8th – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Sunday, August 9th – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Tuesday, August 11th – Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Wednesday, August 12th – Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

From Saturday, August 1, 2026, through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Northbound travel lane on 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

From Tuesday, August 11, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

From Friday, August 14, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

7th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW (north curb only)

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW (west curb only)

From Friday, August 14, 2026, through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

3rd Street from C Street to D Street, SW (Congressional traffic will be permitted access)

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW (Congressional traffic will be permitted access)

From Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 10th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

E Street from 10th Street to 6th Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

From Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 9th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 9th Street, NW

Entrance to 9th Street Tunnel from Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

From Friday, August 21, 2026, at 3:00 a.m., through Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 11th Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

First Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street, NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

D Street from 9th Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, SW

7th Street from D Street to E Street, SW

6th Street from D Street to E Street, SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

3rd Street from D Street to E Street, SW

2nd Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

From Friday, August 21, 2026, at 3:00 a.m., through Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

E Street from 11th Street to 8th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street to D Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

First Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

The ramp at Exit 9 from Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel to First Street, NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Exit to 12th Street Expressway from westbound I395 (All traffic will continue west toward Maine Avenue)

12th Street Expressway

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to Spy Museum

Ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel to 2nd Street, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 3rd Street, SW

E Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

From Friday, August 21 2026, at 3:00 a.m., through Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to "thru" traffic and restricted to "local vehicles" only. If a motorist has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery, etc), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 11th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

7th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 8th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

4th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

First Street from D Street to C Street, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

L’Enfant Plaza from Spy Museum to 9th Street, SW

D Street from 12th Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Frontage Road from 10th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from D Street to I Street, SW

6th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to I Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

3rd Street from D Street to E Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

For information about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and prohibited items, please visit https://www.freedom250gp.com/

Residents and visitors of the District are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, "if you see something, say something." To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50-411. For more information, visit https://mpdc.dc.gov/capitalwatch.

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated. As always, do not drink and drive.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution, as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

More information online.