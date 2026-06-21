3 people killed in plane crash in Bowie during possible training flight from NJ
BOWIE, Md. - An investigation is underway after a small plane crash in Bowie left three people dead this weekend.
What we know:
An iPhone crash alert was received by Prince George's County Public Safety Communications around 11:53 p.m. Saturday.
Several hours later, the crashed Piper PA-28 plane was found in a wooded residential area near Scarlet Lane in Bowie around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Photos from the scene show debris from the plane near a playground.
Officials say three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
During a press conference on Sunday morning, officials said that the plane belonged to a flight school in Montgomery County and was possibly on a training flight from Ocean City, New Jersey.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victims have yet to be released.
Further details about the crash, including the cause and any other possible factors, are still unknown.
What's next:
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland State Police and Prince George's County Fire Department.