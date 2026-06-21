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3 people killed in plane crash in Bowie during possible training flight from NJ

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland
Published June 21, 2026 7:25 AM EDT
Published June 21, 2026 7:25 AM EDT
3 people killed in plane crash in Bowie
3 people killed in plane crash in Bowie

3 people killed in plane crash in Bowie

A small plane crash in Bowie left three people dead this weekend. Officials say it may have been a training flight from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County in Maryland.

The Brief

    • Three people were killed when a plane crashed in Bowie late Saturday night.
    • The plane was traveling from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County in Maryland.
    • Officials believe it may have been a training flight.

BOWIE, Md. - An investigation is underway after a small plane crash in Bowie left three people dead this weekend.

What we know:

An iPhone crash alert was received by Prince George's County Public Safety Communications around 11:53 p.m. Saturday.

Several hours later, the crashed Piper PA-28 plane was found in a wooded residential area near Scarlet Lane in Bowie around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Photos from the scene show debris from the plane near a playground.

Officials say three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

During a press conference on Sunday morning, officials said that the plane belonged to a flight school in Montgomery County and was possibly on a training flight from Ocean City, New Jersey.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

Further details about the crash, including the cause and any other possible factors, are still unknown.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland State Police and Prince George's County Fire Department.

MarylandNews