3 people killed in plane crash in Bowie during possible training flight from NJ

The Brief Three people were killed when a plane crashed in Bowie late Saturday night. The plane was traveling from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County in Maryland. Officials believe it may have been a training flight.



An investigation is underway after a small plane crash in Bowie left three people dead this weekend.

What we know:

An iPhone crash alert was received by Prince George's County Public Safety Communications around 11:53 p.m. Saturday.

Several hours later, the crashed Piper PA-28 plane was found in a wooded residential area near Scarlet Lane in Bowie around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Photos from the scene show debris from the plane near a playground.

Officials say three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

During a press conference on Sunday morning, officials said that the plane belonged to a flight school in Montgomery County and was possibly on a training flight from Ocean City, New Jersey.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

Further details about the crash, including the cause and any other possible factors, are still unknown.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.