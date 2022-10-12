Small earthquake reported in Sykesville, Maryland

A small earthquake was reported late Tuesday night in Sykesville, Maryland.

According to the United States Geological Survey's website, the 2.0 magnitude minor quake struck around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday and was centered about two and a half miles southeast of the small Carroll County town.

On the USGS website's ‘Did You Feel It?' tracker page, over 170 reported feeling the small quake with reports as far west as Frederick and as far south as Silver Spring.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

If you felt the quake – report it online.