Small earthquake recorded near Columbia, Maryland overnight

A small earthquake was felt in parts of Maryland overnight.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the United States Geological Survey, a small, 2.1 magnitude quake was centered in Clarksville, Maryland -- near Columbia -- early Wednesday morning. It was recorded around 2:11 a.m. No damage was reported.

Dozens of reports were made on the USGS Did You Feel It? website from around the area including parts of Howard, Montgomery, Carroll County and Washington, D.C.

According to FOX 5's Mike Thomas, Maryland averages an earthquake every three to four years.