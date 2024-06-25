Small earthquake rattles Maryland county outside DC

Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey says a small 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck a Maryland neighborhood Monday night.

The quake was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the Spencerville area of Montgomery County.

Small earthquake rattles parts of Maryland outside DC (United States Geological Survey)

The USGS received at least 26 reports from people who felt the quake in nearby areas like Ellicott City, Columbia, and Laurel. Some reports to their Did You Feel It page even came from as far away as Wilmington, Delaware and Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. The depth of the quake was reported as 5.9 km.

The USGS says no reports of damage were made.