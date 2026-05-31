Small aircraft lands in Assawoman Bay after float detaches

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The Brief A small aircraft made an emergency water landing in Assawoman Bay on Sunday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened after one of the aircraft's stabilizing floats detached mid-flight, No injuries were reported, authorities confirmed.



A small aircraft made an emergency water landing in Assawoman Bay on Sunday afternoon after one of its stabilizing floats detached mid-flight, according to emergency officials.

What we know:

At approximately 2:15 p.m., responders were alerted to the incident behind Seacrets in Ocean City. The aircraft has been identified by officials as a SeaRey, a two-seat, single-engine amphibious flying boat designed for both land and water operations.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of emergency officials.

Officials said the plane landed on the water after what appeared to be a malfunction involving one of its sponsons, or stabilizing floats. Despite the incident, the aircraft remained partially afloat.

No injuries were reported, authorities confirmed.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released additional details about the cause of the malfunction or the status of the aircraft following the landing.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities said further information will be provided as it becomes available.