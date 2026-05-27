FIFA World Cup excitement coming to Prince George’s County

The Brief Prince George’s County will host a free two-day World Cup Festival on June 12–13 featuring watch parties, entertainment, and a youth soccer tournament. The event at the Sports and Learning Complex will coincide with Team USA’s match against Paraguay and include appearances by athletes and influencers. Local leaders say the festival is part of broader regional World Cup celebrations despite D.C. not being selected as an official host city.



Prince George’s County is getting in on the World Cup excitement with a two-day soccer festival set for next month, featuring watch parties, entertainment, and a youth tournament.

The announcement comes as the D.C. region prepares for World Cup festivities despite not being selected as an official host city.

What we know:

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy announced the Prince George’s County World Cup Festival will take place June 12 and June 13 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.

The free two-day event will include:

a World Cup watch party

food and live entertainment

halftime performances

appearances by professional athletes and influencers

a youth soccer tournament

The June 12 watch party, planned with the help of Eagle Scouts, will coincide with Team USA’s match against Paraguay.

On June 13, organizers plan to host a Youth World Championship tournament for young players.

What they're saying:

"There’s no competition. Prince George’s County is the place to be," County Executive Aisha Braveboy said.

"You know it’s one of those sports that everyone can play at every age and what I loved about it is different cultures connected over the game," Braveboy added.

Nigerian former professional basketball player Obinna Ekezie also spoke about the importance of inspiring young athletes.

"For me growing up, watching the older players in my sport encouraged me and gave me a lot of hope that I could make it one day," Ekezie said.

The backstory:

The event comes after D.C. officials unveiled plans for a World Cup "Fan Zone" on the National Mall.

While the region was not selected to host World Cup matches, local leaders are organizing large-scale celebrations tied to the tournament.

Braveboy also received a signed jersey ahead of the festival from Prince George’s County native and European professional soccer player Matai Akinmboni.

What's next:

Officials say the festival will be free to attend, though preregistration will be required.

Additional event details are expected to be released closer to the festival dates.