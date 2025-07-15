Slow-moving storms threaten DC region Tuesday

The Brief Slow-moving storms may develop across the DC region after 2 p.m. Tuesday. High humidity and saturated ground could lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Unsettled weather with heat and afternoon storm chances continues into the weekend.



High humidity and warm temperatures are fueling the potential for slow-moving showers and thunderstorms across the D.C. area again on Tuesday, following a round of severe weather on Monday.

Storm risk returns

Timeline:

Conditions are expected to remain mostly dry through the morning, but FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says more storm activity is possible after 2 p.m. along the I-95 corridor, including central Maryland, northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Tuesday’s high will approach 90 degrees, with a slightly lower storm threat than Monday. However, any storms that develop may stall over areas already saturated from previous downpours, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Week & weekend stays unsettled

We are under an elevated risk for excessive rainfall, with scattered flooding possible in low-lying and flood-prone zones.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue Wednesday, with another hot and humid day and a chance for afternoon pop-up storms. The pattern of heat, humidity and storm potential is expected to continue through the weekend.

