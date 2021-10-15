Sleeping woman sexually assaulted, punched inside Falls Church apartment during burglary: police

Authorities say a woman was asleep in her bedroom when she was sexually assaulted and punched by a man during a break-in early Thursday morning in Fairfax County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported around 5:10 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive in the Falls Church area.

Officers say two men entered the unsecured apartment unit and went into a bedroom where the victim was sleeping. The victim told police she woke to a man sexually assaulting her. The man then punched her and both ran from the apartment.

Police searched with canine units and a helicopter but were unable to find the suspects who they identified as 18-year-old Hispanic men -- one with long curly hair and both wearing dark jackets and dark pants.

Advertisement

Detectives are still investigating and hope to find surveillance video from scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800 (option 3), 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, or by web.