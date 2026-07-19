DUI driver arrested alongside bystanders who stopped to help after crash on Kutz Bridge

article

The Brief A driver hit a lamp post at Kutz Bridge near the World War II Memorial early Sunday morning. The sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash but was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence. Two bystanders who stopped to help the driver were also arrested after police discovered they were in possession of drugs.



An overnight crash near the National Mall took an unexpected turn when two bystanders were arrested alongside the driver they were trying to help.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at Kutz Bridge near the World War II Memorial around 12:48 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found that a vehicle had collided with a lamp post. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, escaped the crash without injuries. However, police took them into custody for driving under the influence.

Two people from a vehicle not involved in the crash had stopped to help the driver. They were both arrested on scene after officers discovered they were in possession of illegal drugs.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including the names of those arrested, the drugs found in their possession, or the blood alcohol content of the driver.