DUI driver arrested alongside bystanders who stopped to help after crash on Kutz Bridge
WASHINGTON, D.C. - An overnight crash near the National Mall took an unexpected turn when two bystanders were arrested alongside the driver they were trying to help.
What we know:
U.S. Park Police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at Kutz Bridge near the World War II Memorial around 12:48 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found that a vehicle had collided with a lamp post. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, escaped the crash without injuries. However, police took them into custody for driving under the influence.
Two people from a vehicle not involved in the crash had stopped to help the driver. They were both arrested on scene after officers discovered they were in possession of illegal drugs.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details, including the names of those arrested, the drugs found in their possession, or the blood alcohol content of the driver.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the U.S. Park Police.