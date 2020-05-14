Six Flags will require guests to make reservations once parks reopen

Six Flags America in Prince George's County remains temporarily closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. But once the theme parks begin to reopen, major changes will be in place to help keep guests safe, officials say.

Six Flags parks nationwide will begin limiting their capacity to meet social distancing guidelines meaning guests will need to make advance reservations before arriving. The guests will select the date and time period they want to arrive. If the dates and times are available, guests will be notified in advance.

The parks are not accepting reservations just yet but say they will shortly before operations resume.

All guests will need to use the reservation system. Members and season pass holders will receive priority access to the reservation system.

Officials say they will be introducing wide-ranging safety measures to keep the guests and employees safe.

