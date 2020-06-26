Six Flags announces reopening date

Six Flags announced on Friday that it will reopen next week to the public.

Members and season pass holders will have access to a preview on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2.

The park will be open to the public Friday, July 3.

The park was shut down while Maryland worked to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

When it reopens, Six Flags will implement safeguards to protect attendees from the virus.

- Guests must make reservations before attending

- Guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings

- Guests and employees will be subject to temperature checks

- Social distancing will be “strictly enforced”

- The park will conduct “extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols”

For additional guidelines and to learn more about Six Flags’ reopening, click here.

