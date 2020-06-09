Six Flags America hiring nearly 2,000 ahead of reopening

Interviews start Monday for nearly 2,000 summer jobs at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. They’re hiring mechanics, a new “clean team” and much more – while still waiting for word on when the park can reopen.

“Like many other businesses, we are adjusting to the new normal,” Communications Manager Denise Stokes said Tuesday from inside the empty, mostly silent park.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Once it’s allowed to reopen, guests will notice the “new normal” as soon as they arrive. It’ll include thermal imaging to check your temperature, as well as a new high-tech, no-touch screening system.

“So nobody is touching you from the time you get out of your car all the way through entering the park,” Stokes explained.

Guests will have to make reservations so the park can limit occupancy, you’ll have to use an app to order your food, roller coasters will have empty rows, and guests will need to wear masks too.

“We’ve got more than 120 acres where families and friends can spread out, and you don’t have people that are side by side that are close together or anything like that for long periods of time,” said Stokes, who added that Six Flags America is now hoping to hire a whole lot of people to help make the plan work. “We’ll be looking for mechanics, we’ll be looking for EMT’s, we’ll be looking for ride operators,” and that’s just the beginning.

Advertisement

Job seekers can go online and apply right now. Interviews will then be conducted virtually instead of in-person.

“We will practice social distancing on everything that we do,” Stokes reiterated.

Officials still aren’t sure when Six Flags America will be allowed to reopen, but Stokes said that whenever state and local officials give them the ok, they’ll be ready.

