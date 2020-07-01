Six Flags America opens for members, season ticket holders Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, Six Flags America opens its gates for the first time this season to members and season ticket holders.

Members and Season Pass Holders have exclusive preview days on July 1 and 2, officials say. The park opens to the public on July 3.

"We've implemented new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including new technology systems to protect our guests and employees," park officials said in a statement.

Guests will need to make reservations before heading to the park. Health screening and social distancing will be enforced.

Even with the new safety measures in place, park officials have posted a notice on their website saying they cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed to COVID-19 during their visit.

