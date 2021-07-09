Six Flags America mass COVID-19 vaccination site to close Saturday

The Six Flags America mass vaccination site in Bowie will close Saturday, July 10.

The site opened in February and administered 339,087 COVID-19 vaccines. The site vaccinated 5,000 people per day at its peak.

Marylanders can visit the state's GoVax page online to schedule appointments at mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium, the Montgomery College Germantown Campus or at 800 Oak Street in Frederick.

The state has seen over 462,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 9,500 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly seven million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Maryland. The CDC says 75.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose.