Six Flags America to close in 2025, Prince George’s County officials caught off guard

Six Flags America will close at the end of the 2025 season, leaving Prince George’s County officials scrambling after receiving no prior notice of the decision.

County Councilmember Wala Blegay, who represents the area where the amusement park is located, expressed frustration over the sudden announcement. "We did not know anything about this. There was no discussion," Blegay told FOX 5. She said the council meets with Six Flags representatives twice a year, and no closure plans had been communicated during their last meeting.

Six Flags America closing

What we know:

Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said the decision was made as part of a strategic review of the company’s properties. "After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment," Zimmerman said in a statement Thursday.

The park employs approximately 70 full-time workers, and Zimmerman assured severance packages and other benefits for eligible employees. "This was a difficult decision," he said, noting that the final season will be an opportunity to celebrate decades of memories at Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor.

Blegay confirmed that while the county is still gathering details, Six Flags' decision to sell is final. "It's frustrating to say that when Six Flags called, this was a final decision." she said. The company has assigned representatives to oversee the transition, and county officials are set to meet with them next week.

The site is zoned for amusement and entertainment, not residential development, meaning townhome projects are unlikely without zoning changes, Blegay said. If a buyer is not found to continue operating the site as an amusement park, the land will likely be stripped of its rides and attractions.

County explores future plans

Officials are moving quickly to explore alternative entertainment options, Blegay said, with community meetings planned to ensure residents are involved in the decision-making process.

The announcement comes just days after the Washington Commanders revealed plans to leave Prince George’s County’s Northwest Stadium and return to the District as part of a multi-billion-dollar RFK Stadium redevelopment deal, raising concerns among Maryland residents and community leaders about that site's future as well.

Six Flags America will officially close on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

