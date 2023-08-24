Silver Spring woman wins $100K on lottery scratch-off

A Silver Spring woman is $100,000 richer after winning a Maryland Lottery scratch-off game prize earlier this month.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunshine Ethio store at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park.

The lucky scratcher was from the Six Figures game that cost $10. Lottery officials say the woman said she’ll keep playing, "to get the millions, hopefully!" They added that even while she was claiming her prize she had tickets in her pocket that she needed to check.

The lucky winner said she’ll use the money to invest and possibly take a vacation.