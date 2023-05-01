Silver Spring taxi driver charged with raping girl after she called for cab: police

A Silver Spring taxi driver has been arrested and charged after police say he raped a girl he picked up after she called for an early morning cab in January.

Authorities say it was around 3 a.m. January 2 when the victim called a taxi service to take her to a location outside of Montgomery County to meet with a friend.

Police say 24-year-old Orlin Martinez Orellana was the driver who responded to the call. He picked up the girl and drove her to the location, but the girl’s friend was not there.

The girl then asked Orellana to driver her back to her to her residence, but he refused. Instead, police say Orellana took the girl against her will to his residence in Silver Spring where he raped her.

Orlin Martinez Orellana (Montgomery County Police)

Detectives identified Orellana as the suspect. He was arrested Friday in the 11500 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring.

He has been charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor. He is being held without bond.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims Orellana that have not contacted police because of immigration status concerns. Officials say they will not ask about anyone’s immigration status if they come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).