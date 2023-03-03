Silver Spring store employee hits customer in head with champagne bottle: police

article

An employee of a beer and wine store in Silver Spring, Maryland is charged with assaulting a customer who was allegedly hit with a champagne bottle, according to police.

Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on February 28 around 9:57 p.m. at the Lenox Beer and Wine Gourmet Market in the 8300 block of Colesville Road.

According to investigators, the employee, 45-year-old Donald Mills, had a verbal argument with the customer over the purchase of an alcoholic beverage.

The argument then turned physical, and according to police, Mills hit the victim in the head with a champagne bottle.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mills also suffered minor injuries during the incident, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said detective obtained an arrest warrant for Mills after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

Mills is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault.