Silver Spring man faces federal charges in fentanyl related death of 16-year-old: officials

A Silver Spring man faces life in prison in connection with the fentanyl related death of a 16-year-old.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland, 24-year-old Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew faces fentanyl distribution charges resulting in the death of the teen.

Police say the teen was found dead inside a home on Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda on January 17, 2022. Authorities say suspected counterfeit pills were discovered in the victim’s room that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Detectives say they identified Kefyalew as the individual who sold the pills to the victim. Officials also say a forensic analysis of the victim’s cell phone revealed several alleged conversations with Kefyalew that discussed meeting for a drug transaction.

If convicted, Kefyalew faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death or serious bodily injury.