Silver Spring man arrested for robbing, assaulting men he met on dating app: police

Authorities have arrested a Silver Spring man they say robbed and assaulted men he met on a dating app.

Montgomery County police say 27-year-old Brandon Darryl Kane used the app to arrange meetings with two men in October of last year.

At the first meeting on October 10, police say Kane used the fake name ‘Tommy’ and met a man online who agreed to pay him for sex. Once he arrived at the man’s residence, police say Kane physically assaulted him and robbed him of money.

Brandon Darryl Kane (Montgomery County Police)

On October 22, police say a Kane invited a man he met online to an apartment where he physically assaulted him and stole his wallet.

Kane was arrested on Thursday, April 6 and charged with two counts of robbery and first degree assault.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim Kane is asked to contact the Third District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.