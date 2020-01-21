Silver Spring man accused of peering into woman’s window while she undressed

article

A 43-year-old Silver Spring man is facing charges after he allegedly peered inside a woman’s window while she undressed, and also tried to record video of her.

Montgomery County police charged with Mario Verhage of 16th Street with several counts of Peeping Tom.

A warrant for Verhage’s arrest was issued in November.

Investigators say he was targeting a woman who lived nearby.

He was arrested on Jan. 15.

Verhage posted bond, and was released the same day.

Anyone with more information regarding the Verhage should call police at (240) 773-6700.

