Silver Spring deadly shooting being investigated as homicide, police say
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Silver Spring as a homicide.
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of University Boulevard East, where a man was found dead at the scene, authorities said.
The area has been secured, but no suspect is in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.
Image 1 of 7
▼
Silver Spring shooting being investigated as homicide, police say
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Montgomery County Department of Police.