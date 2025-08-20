Expand / Collapse search

Silver Spring deadly shooting being investigated as homicide, police say

August 20, 2025
Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Silver Spring as a homicide.

The Brief

    • Man fatally shot in Silver Spring.
    • Police investigating as homicide.
    • No suspect in custody.

WASHINGTON - Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Silver Spring as a homicide.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of University Boulevard East, where a man was found dead at the scene, authorities said.

The area has been secured, but no suspect is in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

Silver Spring shooting being investigated as homicide, police say

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Montgomery County Department of Police.

