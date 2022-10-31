Silver Line extension, six new Metro stations set to open Nov. 15

Opening day for the Silver Line extension has been set for Nov. 15 when six new Metro stations will open.

The Silver Line Extension project is the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system's inception. Six new stations will be added to the Silver Line: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.

"We appreciate our partners at MWAA, FTA, WMSC, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties who have worked collaboratively with us for several years to reach this moment," said Metro General Manager/CEO Randy Clarke.

WMATA announced it in a video on Twitter and YouTube, which, knowing many have been waiting a long time for the extension, ended with a sample of Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

The extension completes the final phase of the full 23-mile expansion that began construction in 2009, opening the first segment five years later. This final segment provides a long-awaited connection to Washington Dulles International Airport.

The Silver Line Extension includes a brand-new rail maintenance and service yard, located on 90 acres of the Washington Dulles International Airport property. The Dulles Rail Yard is the largest rail yard in the Metro system and employs nearly 700 people.

The announcement of an opening date follows 18 weeks of testing, training and safety certification efforts by Metro.

Customers who visit the new stations on opening day will be greeted by Metro teams handing out commemorative pennants, a Metro tradition that started when the first station opened in 1976.