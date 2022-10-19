“It’s just one thing after another:" Metro riders share frustration over Silver Line delays

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says it’s ready to open the long-awaited Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport in time for Thanksgiving travel. But there is a problem - officials say there aren’t enough trains to do it.

"I’ve been waiting for a very long time, you have no idea," said Saranya Manivannan. But the wait isn't over yet.

The Washington Metrorail safety commission has yet to sign off on Metro’s return to service plan for the 7000-series railcars, which were pulled from service last fall after a train derailed. And riders are frustrated.



"It’s just one thing after another. You've got bad concrete, they've got to go fix that. You've got bad rail ties, you've got to go fix that," said Metro rider Wes Hirschhorn. "Do something. Just get it going."

In a letter dated Monday, the safety commission said Metro’s plan to get the 7000-series railcars back "is not supported by available safety information." It listed some options for moving forward, but the back and forth is not sitting well with some.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine put out a joint statement saying billions of taxpayer dollars have gone into this project, it’s taken decades to get here and "all that remains is for WMATA and the safety commission to get their acts together and remember that they are not in existence to wage turf battles."

FOX 5 reached out to both WMATA and the safety commission looking for on-camera interviews. WMATA declined, and FOX 5 didn’t immediately hear back from the commission.



