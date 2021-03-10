Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man last seen Tuesday in Southeast DC

Authorities in the District have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man from the Southeast.

Louis Bradley (DC Police)

Officers say 80-year-old Louis Bradley was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue on Tuesday, March 9. Investigators say he was reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Police describe Bradley as a black male, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with balding gray hair, brown eyes, a gray beard and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, dark jeans, black baseball cap, a light blue face mask and carrying a multi-color bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.