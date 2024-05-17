Silent salons? 'Quiet' hair appointments are on the rise

More hair salons are offering a unique option for people wanting a haircut: "quiet appointments."

The silent services mean that there is no talking involved between the client and the hairdresser during the scheduled service.

"We didn’t think it would be as popular as it is right now. Probably we get about 1-2 [requests] a day," Jenna Bisk, a director and partner of Sam Brocato Salon in New York City, told FOX 5 New York .

She told FOX she noticed the growing trend following the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home.

"A lot of people are working remotely right now, but they still want to come in and get their hair done, and they can do that while they’re here," Bisk continued, adding, "Additionally we’ve noticed a shift in more social anxiety since COVID, so there’s a lot of people who might be nervous to come in and have to make small talk with a service provider."

But quiet appointments are not just limited to New York. Other cities are also quickly picking up on the trend including Sunday Salon in Cary, North Carolina and Hairology in Winchester, Virginia.

Bisk added: "I think it’s a new way that we’re moving towards, especially in the service industry."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.