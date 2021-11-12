Sick bald eagles found in Carroll County; state wildlife officials investigating

article

Five bald eagles were found acting strangely and seemingly sick in northern Maryland, prompting an investigation by state wildlife officials.

The Washington Post reports that William Fauntleroy found the birds Sunday in the Manchester area of Carroll County near the Pennsylvania border. He says he saw an eagle near his mailbox that was acting weirdly and appeared unable to fly.

The group of birds was feeding on a deer carcass, and one died after flying into a power line.

Maryland Zoo welcomes 3 brand-new penguin chicks

Wildlife rescuers took the four other eagles to the Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The Maryland Natural Resources Police say samples from the deer remains would be analyzed.