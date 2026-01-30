Shutdown deadline nears as Senate struggles to finalize DHS funding

A partial government shutdown looms as Senate leaders work Friday to save a bipartisan spending deal.

What we know:

On Thursday, Democrats struck a deal with President Donald Trump to separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security from a broad government spending bill and provide money for that agency for two weeks while Congress debates curbs on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But passage of the package was delayed late Thursday as Senate leaders worked to win support. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Thursday night that there were "snags on both sides."

The Senate floor opened at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. But if the Senate passes the deal, it still has to pass the House of Representatives, which is not in session this week.

Dig deeper:

The issue at hand is funding for DHS in the wake of the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration authorities in Minneapolis. Democrats are demanding several new restrictions on immigration enforcement, including that officers take off their masks and identify themselves and obtain warrants for arrest.

Democrats argue these reforms are necessary to ensure transparency and public trust.

Republicans oppose tying policy changes to funding bills, arguing that DHS and ICE should be funded without conditions to avoid a shutdown.

The bipartisan deal would fund DHS at its current level for two more weeks as the two parties continue to debate.

What they're saying:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York has said that Democrats won’t provide needed votes until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is "reined in and overhauled" and that this is "a moment of truth."

"The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support ICE terrorizing our streets and killing American citizens," Schumer said.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that "Republicans and Democrats have come together to get the vast majority of the government funded until September," while extending current funding for Homeland Security. He encouraged members of both parties to cast a "much needed Bipartisan ‘YES’ vote."

Why you should care:

If the midnight deadline isn't met, the shutdown would begin January 31.

Several departments have already been funded, but others – like DHS, Education, Health and Human Services, Treasury, State and Labor – could see interruptions.

That could mean more flight delays for travelers and missed paychecks for millions of government employees. It’s unclear whether tax refunds would be impacted, as the IRS would be included in the potential shutdown.