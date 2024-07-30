Showers, thunderstorms Tuesday as heat and humidity return to DC region

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday as hot and humid conditions return to the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we’ll see highs in the upper-80s to about 90 degrees today before temperatures rise well into the 90s for the rest of the week. Barnes says the heat and humidity could push heat index values this week to between 100 and 105 degrees.

Storms are possible this afternoon between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. A few of these thunderstorms could produce a few localized damaging wind gusts, and the threat of flooding. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible overnight.

Temperatures will be in the upper-90s through the weekend with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms each day.

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun during periods of extreme heat.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.